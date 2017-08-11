Cult hero Sofien Moussa could be missing from the Dundee line-up for a lengthy period because of a knee injury.

The Tunisian missed last night’s Betfred Cup win over Dundee United after getting hurt in Saturday’s Premiership opener against Ross County.

The Dark Blues were hopeful he would recover in time for the derby but the injury appears worse than first feared and the striker may need surgery.

That would be a second blow to boss Neil McCann’s options in attack.

Late last month Scotland U/21 star Craig Wighton was ruled out for between six months and a year when he tore a cruciate ligament playing in an U/20s game.

He was due to have an operation to repair the damage this week.

Moussa’s absence is not expected to be anything like that long but he may face surgery next week and looks set to be out for at least a month in what is a blow to both the summer signing and the team.