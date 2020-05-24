21 Glorious ports of call you can visit on cruises sailing from Dundee in 2021

Sailing from Dundee in 2021, here are 21 memorable ports Magellan calls at next year during cruises sailing out of Dundee – all currently available to book on a BUY ONE GET ONE FREE basis.

1. Aalborg, Denmark

The first of two featured Danish ports to make our list, Aalborg is best known for its 17th-century castle and Aquavit – an alcoholic beverage served throughout Scandinavia.

Close to the city, you will find the ancient Viking burial site Lindholm Hoje – one of the country’s most important archaeological sites.

2. Akureyri, Iceland

Found on Iceland’s northern coast, the town of Akureyri presents visitors with the chance to discover some of Iceland’s most famous experiences.

At the top of the list is undoubtedly Godafoss Waterfall (pictured). One of the most photographed places in Iceland, the waterfall’s name translates in English to the Waterfall of the Gods!

Alternatively, heading out into coastal waters, Akureyri is one of the greatest whale-watching destinations in the world where you can witness huge Humpback Whales swimming through the water.

3. Andalsnes, Norway

Famous for its spectacular mountain scenery, Andalsnes is one of Norway’s most popular hiking destinations.

Climbing to some of the most popular vantage points, including Mount Nesaksla, readers will be able to gaze out across Romsdalsfjord.

4. Belfast, Northern Ireland

One of Europe’s most fashionable cities, Belfast is a fantastic place to explore catering to different tastes.

Great for shopping, offering its fair share of excellent places to eat and drink, key city attractions include the amazing Titanic Belfast museum telling the story of the famous lost ship, 19th century Belfast Castle and Ulster Museum – dedicated to charting over 8,000 years of Irish history and culture.

5. Bergen, Norway

The famous ‘Gateway to the Fjords’, the fishing port of Bergen is one of the most popular cruising ports of call in Norway and it is not hard to see why.

Serving up delicious locally caught seafood, a wonderful slice of Nordic history with a wander around the old UNESCO-listed Bryggen waterfront or incredible views from the top of Mount Floyen – Bergen is a glorious introduction to Norway.

6. Copenhagen, Denmark

Often in the mix when discussing Europe’s greatest cities, Copenhagen sits on the Danish coast looking out across the Baltic Sea.

Spread across a number of coastal islands, the capital is famous for its striking old Nyhavn waterfront and being the birthplace of the author Hand Christian Andersen – best known for The Little Mermaid and the book that blockbuster hit Frozen is based on.

In fact, a statue dedicated to the Little Mermaid can be found on the city’s waterfront dedicated to the famous fairy tale.

7. Eidfjord, Norway

On the banks of famous Hardangerfjord lies the town of Eidfjord – small, yet not without its own fair share of treasures.

A key experience found close by is beautiful Voringfossen waterfall falling over 100 feet down into a canyon-like valley.

8. Helsinki, Finland

During a Baltic Cities cruise, readers will get the chance to spend time in Finland – regarded by many as the happiest country in the world.

The city has a number of memorable landmarks showing off the very best of Finnish architecture including the Parliament Building, Opera House and the National Museum.

9. Honningsvag, Norway

The northernmost city in Norway, Honningsvag lies well within the Arctic Circle.

Nearby, the memorable North Cape Plateau, the northernmost point in Europe, is one of the best places in the world to witness the Midnight Sun phenomenon – a period during the summer months where the sun never sets north of the Arctic Circle!

10. Kirkwall, Orkney Isles, Scotland

The award-winning port of Kirkwall is the gateway to the natural beauty and history of Orkney.

Orkney’s capital, founded by Vikings, is best known for its 12th-century cathedral and Earl’s Palace.

Easily reached from the capital, further essential places to think about including the amazing Ring of Brodgar and the UNESCO-listed prehistoric Skara Brae village.

11. Kollafjordur, Faroe Islands

Starting off from Kollafjordur, readers can explore the natural beauty of the Faroe Islands.

Tucked above Scotland, the small yet stunning collection of Faroe Islands are famous for jaw-dropping natural landscapes, birdlife and sensational views.

12. Lofoten Islands, Norway

Another of Norway’s great natural treasures, the collective Lofoten Islands are on Norway’s northern coast.

Setting out into the beautiful untamed Norwegian wilderness, readers can expect a fantastic blend of amazing mountain scenery, stretching fjords and unspoilt beaches.

13. Newcastle, UK

One of the UK’s most exciting cities, Newcastle, the city where football is almost a religion, is the perfect final port of call for a number of cruises returning to Dundee.

Once at the heart of the Industrial Revolution, explore the streets of the city and take in famous sights including Gateshead Millennium Bridge and the 11th-century Cathedral of St Nicholas.

14. Olden, Norway

Another enchanting Norwegian port of call tucked away on the banks of a stunning fjord, Olden rests at end of Nordfjord.

The village is surrounded by scenery featuring all the ingredients Norway is known for including striking green hills, rugged peaks and patches of farmland.

A memorable natural wonder, Briksdal Glacier, an arm of massive Jostedalsbreen Glacier, is within convenient reach of the village.

15. Reykjavik, Iceland

Amongst the world’s smallest capital cities, Reykjavik is the perfect base to set off exploring the Icelandic countryside where you can join the iconic Golden Circle route taking you to Gullfoss Waterfall, Strokkur Geyser and Thingvellir National Park.

Inside the park, you can actually walk between two continental plates that have risen out of the ground creating an eye-catching valley.

In search of some well-deserved relaxation? The Blue Lagoon is the place for you.

Powered by thermal waters, the lagoon is Iceland’s ultimate spa escape.

16. St. Petersburg, Russia

On the Baltic coast of Russia, the former Imperial capital is one of the world’s most fascinating cities.

In and around the city, there are over an incredible 40 palaces and royal buildings.

Another city spread across a series of islands.

Just some of the spectacular St Petersburg landmarks to look out for include Peterhof Palace & Gardens, the Church on Spilled Blood and St Isaacs Cathedral.

17. Stockholm, Sweden

The stylish Swedish capital, Stockholm, home to the shipwreck Vasa (housed in its own attraction) and a museum dedicated to the iconic pop group ABBA, is one of Europe’s finest capitals.

In the heart of the city, Stockholm Gamle Stan or Old Town is a fascinating place to explore, offering twisting cobbled streets to follow and see where your feet might take you.

18. Tallinn, Estonia

One of the world’s prettiest capital cities, Tallinn has one of the best-preserved Old Towns in the world.

Alongside the bright white Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, other local landmarks to look out for including Kadriog Art Museum, Tallinn Town Hall and Toompea Castle (today used as a parliament building).

19. Tobermory, Isle of Mull, Scotland

The Isle of Mull and neighbouring Iona are a bit of a wildlife paradise.

Two of the key attractions, it is well worth considering a visit to either Iona Abbey (on car-free Iona) or Duart Castle, first constructed in the 13th century.

20. Torshavn, Faroes

The capital of the Faroes, Torshavn is a fantastic Northern Isles experience.

On arrival, readers will be greeted by brightly coloured timbered buildings, some of which grow their own grass-turfed roofs that blend the buildings slightly into the surrounding landscape.

Torshavn welcomes vessels arriving in all kinds of different shapes and sizes and is the key supply point for most of the local population.

Setting off into the Faroese wilderness, the islands are teeming with birdlife with the Atlantic Puffin one key local often spotted nesting high up on the island’s almost black sea cliffs.

21. Tromso, Norway

Often referred to as the ‘Arctic City’, Tromso can be found high up in the Arctic Circle.

The city’s Arctic Cathedral, a striking piece of 1960s architecture can be admired up close or from above should you choose to take the cable car up to the summit of Storsteinen mountain.

Gazing out from this perfect vantage point, readers can search for Tromso’s landmark 13th century and take in the sight of Tromso Bridge (that may remind some readers of Dundee’s very own Tay Road Bridge!).

