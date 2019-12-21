Dundee crossing guard goes the extra mile to spread festive cheer

A lollipop man who has spread some extra festive cheer has been praised by parents at a local primary school.

Pensioner Fred Whelby helps children from Forthill Primary cross the road before and after school every day – and he has been bringing a touch of Christmas spirit to proceedings since the beginning of the month.

The 72-year-old has been wearing a Christmas jumper every day and has even gone one step further by decking nearby Fern tree in baubles and festive lights.

Parent Alison McVeigh has praised Fred and declared him a “breath of fresh air” as he helped children across the Bagillo Road in Broughty Ferry.

She added: “My son attends the school and I noticed this man had decked the nearby tree in decorations whilst dawning a Christmas jumper.

“I didn’t know the his name but I wanted to give him some recognition for the work he is doing – he’s been a breath of fresh air.”

Fred explained his wife had some left over Christmas decorations which he decided to use to deck the area which he patrols.

He explained: “It has definitely snowballed since the decorations went up earlier this month. Neighbours have been adding things on as the days have went on.

“The Christmas lights are battery operated and I’ve been taking them down at night but no one has removed anything since they’ve gone up.”

The retired HGV driver admitted he had been surprised by the reaction to his festive exploits.

He added: “I’ve been in this role now for over a year and half and the parents, as well as kids from both Forthill Primary and Grove Academy, have been fantastic.

“The traffic has been slowing to get a look at the decorations and there have been a few toots of the horn as folk come past.”

Fred said the volume of gifts he received from pupils prior to the school’s coming finishing up today had been incredible.

He added: “I think I’ve amassed about 10 tins of sweeties, presents and cards from the pupils its been unbelievable and I want to thank the kids and the parents for the gifts.”