Dopey crook who stole £700 of tools caught after jail release letter found near scene of crime

A clueless thief was snared after he left a prison letter near the scene of his crime.

Ryan Wilson made off with £700 of tools from a shed on Muirfield Crescent on October 21 – just hours after being freed from jail.

The crook dumped some of the goods in a plastic bag, along with a letter from HMP Glenochil confirming his release.

Wilson was caught on Tuesday when police saw him slumped in a street eating a kebab.

The 25-year-old has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton described how the homeowner had been working in his shed all the day and accidentally left the key in the padlock.

“At some time around 12.20am, the accused entered the shed,” Mr Burton said. “A number of items were removed. The total value was around £700. Two hundred pounds worth of items were recovered.

“The accused then entered an unlocked vehicle and removed medication and sunglasses.”

The bag of goods, along with the letter, was discovered nearby at around 9am on the same day.

The court heard that Wilson, who appeared in the dock on crutches, had said: “It’s not true. It’s all b*******,” when he was cautioned and charged.

Wilson, of Erskine Street, pleaded guilty to stealing tools from the property before entering the unlocked car and also stealing medication and sunglasses.

Anika Jethwa, defending, told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “It was a particularly poor attempt in that the bag was found that morning with some of the stolen belongings in it and the letter identifying Mr Wilson as the culprit.”

She added that Wilson required crutches as a result of being the recent victim of an assault and robbery.

The court heard that Wilson, who has multiple previous convictions, had been high on Valium at the time of the offence.

Sheriff Carmichael told him: “The bottom line is that because of your behaviour, I simply can’t trust you, so you will be remanded while reports are prepared.”

Sentence was deferred on Wilson until December.