Dundee crime rate highest in Scotland last year amid drugs spike

Dundee recorded the highest number of crimes in Scotland throughout 2020, with an increase in drug and violent crime.

Police in Tayside recorded a near 12 per cent increase in crimes linked to drugs and violence during the past year.

Local officers said an increase in pro-active policing meant more crimes were being detected.

An increase in the number of Dundee crimes related to drug supply, offensive weapons and serious and organised crime contributed to 4,669 crimes in 2020/21 compared to 4,183 the previous year.

90% of Dundee crime solved

However, officers said 90 per cent of reported crimes had been detected, with investigation ongoing into those that are outstanding.

Police Scotland said more work had been carried out to pursue criminals and support victims with the additional demand presented by coronavirus.

“Alongside the demands of policing the COVID-19 pandemic, operations continued to launch throughout the region to send a clear message that illegal and unwanted behaviour would not be tolerated in our communities while the overwhelming majority of the population were asked to remain at home,” the force said.

A total of 646.4 crimes were reported per 10,000 people in Dundee, more than any other local authority in Scotland.

Crime rates in Fife

In Angus the figure was 271, whilst Fife saw a crime rate of 363.6. Perth and Kinross recorded a rate of 303.3 throughout 2020.

Addressing the figures, Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd said: “As well as taking on the unprecedented role of public health policing over the past year, we have remained committed to ensuring that our communities were safe places to live.

“Proactive operations have been ongoing, adhering to COVID-19 restrictions, to remove illegal substances and offensive weapons from our streets, and the recent launch of Operation Argonite in Dundee has already resulted in numerous drug seizures and charges as well as the identification of vulnerable victims being exploited by criminals.

“Alongside this, we have remained committed to identifying victims of ‘hidden harm’ crimes such as domestic and child abuse, which have increased as more people remained at home.

The number of domestic abuse incidents reported in Tayside increased by more than 3%

“The number of domestic abuse incidents reported in Tayside increased by more than 3% during the reporting period, while nationally almost 2,000 child sexual abuse crimes were recorded – 24.9% greater than the five year average.

“Fraud also continues to increase exponentially across Scotland and we will continue to work with our colleagues in national units, and our partners, to build capacity and capability to help keep people safe in the virtual world.”

He added: “The past year has been extremely challenging for so many, and the support we have received from the public has been extraordinary.

“This can be seen in the results of our recent public confidence in policing survey which highlighted an increase of 11 percentage points compared to the previous year pre COVID-19.

“As DCC Taylor said today, we will continue to report on changes to the policing requirements of communities as the restrictions ease and I can provide every assurance that activity will continue to keep your communities safe.”