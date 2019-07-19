Dundee creep who attacked and exposed himself to kids at park is bailed prior to sentencing

A creep who attacked children and exposed himself to them had his sentence further deferred.

Joey Stephen, of Mull Terrace, said he would stab two of the youngsters during the incident at Powrie Park, north of Findhorn Street, in June last year.

Stephen, 20, was later found lying in a bush with his trousers around his ankles shouting: “Suck my ****.”

He pleaded guilty to seizing two children on June 1 last year at Powrie Park and seizing them by the body and punching them to the head, causing them to fall to the ground as well as exposing himself.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio further deferred sentence until next month to obtain additional reports.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter