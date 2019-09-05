Dundee creep groped woman while she slept

A creep sexually assaulted a woman while she slept after a night out.

Lyle Rubczak, 24, today admitted to indecently touching the woman under her clothing while she lay on a couch in a West End flat.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Rubczak, who has no previous convictions, was out with the woman and a group of others in Dundee.

A number of them went back to the flat in question to continue their socialising.

But things took a sinister turn when the woman awoke to find Rubczak molesting her.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said: “The complainer fell asleep on the sofa.

“She then wakes up and she’s aware of someone touching her.

“She could hear breathing noises. She immediately remonstrates with the individual and realises it’s the accused.”

Sheriff George Way heard there was no previous intimate relationship between Rubczak and his victim.

Rubczak, of Friary Gardens, pled guilty to sexually assaulting the woman while she was sleeping and incapable of giving consent on September 8 last year by touching her indecently under her clothing.

Solicitor George Donnelly said he would reserve his mitigation until social work reports are prepared.

Sentence was deferred until next month and Rubczak was placed on the sex offender’s register meantime.