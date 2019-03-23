Dundee cracks down on Angus residents using city dumps

Dundee has slammed the brakes on Angus residents crossing the border to dump their rubbish in city skip sites.

The withdrawal of the existing informal arrangement will now leave some rural residents facing a 40-mile round trip to Arbroath.

The ban has reignited calls for an urgent reversal of a decision to stop Monifieth and Carnoustie skip sites from accepting non-recyclable materials.

Permits for vans and trailers being used to dispose of waste at the Baldovie and Riverside recycling centres will only be available for Dundee residents.

Dundee City Council is urging people in Angus to “use the facilities provided by your local authority”.

Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor Beth Whiteside said it was “clearly unacceptable” that Sidlaw residents would be left with a 40-mile round trip.

She said: “I don’t blame Dundee for removing this facility – if Angus is unwilling to formalise the arrangement and pay for the service, it is unrealistic to expect Dundee to subsidise them.

“A new, fit-for-purpose centre to serve south Angus is the logical solution and I’ve asked that finding a suitable site becomes a priority in the development of the next local plan.

“In the meantime, a general waste facility should be reinstated in Monifieth/Carnoustie.”

An Angus Council spokesman said the authority would monitor the situation but decisions on the provision of waste facilities in Dundee were a matter for the city council.

He said: “Our focus on increased recycling and more efficient use of our people, equipment and premises is key to delivering savings while retaining recycling centres in all seven Angus burghs.”