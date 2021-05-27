Dundee Covid cases: Council leader warns city could end up in Level 3 if rise continues

Council leader John Alexander has warned that Dundee could end up back in Level 3 restrictions if coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The number of reported cases in Dundee more than doubled overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, from 14 to 30 people.

On May 19 there were only three cases reported, meaning there has been a ten-fold rise in a week.

While Mr Alexander said he didn’t think at this point Dundee would be heading backwards into Level 3 restrictions, he was mindful that it was a possibility should the situation continue to worsen.

‘Rapid acceleration’

He said: “I don’t want to sound alarm bells and be alarmist and say that this is a disaster, but I want to make sure that people are aware of the rapid acceleration of coronavirus cases.

“People have been watching Moray and Glasgow, which are in Level 3, thinking ‘thank god that’s not us’.

“If the figures keep going the way they’re going, it will be us, in a matter of a week or two.

Above Scottish average

“You expect a bit of fluctuation but you never know where it’s going to go. If it’s accelerated that much in the space of a few days you don’t know where it’s going to end up.

“Just over a week ago, I posted about the positive position Dundee found itself in with Covid-19 case numbers being some of the lowest in Scotland.

“Fast forward to today, and our levels have increased at the fastest rate in Scotland and now sit above the Scottish average. This may – emphasis on the ‘may’ – be related to the new Indian variant.

“That will hopefully lessen as the vaccination programme proceeds and people get their two doses of the vaccine. Still, with two doses, you’re not 100% covered.”

The easing of restrictions on May 17 has “inevitably” played a big role in the increase in cases, said Mr Alexander, as businesses, schools and hospitality venues reopen, and households are allowed to mix further.

He said: “The numbers have gone up so dramatically in the space of a few days, so in terms of that acceleration, in terms of a very short period of time, that signals a bit of alarm.

Covid-19 ‘ to be around for some time to come’

“But, at the same time, I think we’re all just going to have to get used to the idea that Covid is going to be around for some time to come.

“With the increasing nature of the variations that we’re seeing across the world, it’s something that we’re going to have to continually try and tackle.

“It’s a note of caution rather than alarm bells at this point, but people need to remember that we’re still in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Right now, I don’t think going into Level 3 is on the table. My fear is, if things continue to go the wrong way, then that’s where we’ll end up.”

The Strathmartine councillor said that increased testing for all members of society was something he was keen for the public to be aware of, with PCR testing kits available through the post.

He continued: “It’s the nature of the spread that’s always concerning. If we had more than 100 cases in one workplace, that’s concerning because there are hundreds of cases, but they’re contained in one geographical area.

“Whereas, if you’ve got 100 cases spread across the whole city, there aren’t ‘hotspots’ so to speak.

Long Covid

“The spread is concerning because that could potentially lead to more community transmission – that’s the concern.

“We’re seeing the numbers in hospitals drop, which is great, but it doesn’t mean people don’t get ill and it doesn’t mean that any of us want to get Covid.

“We still don’t fully understand the health impacts, and there has been a lot of talk around ‘long Covid’ for example.”

Continue to follow guidance

Mr Alexander said the local authority was in daily dialogue with NHS Tayside and the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership to monitor the situation.

He added that he would be likely to be briefed by members of the Scottish Government Cabinet, should any major changes be on the cards for the city.

He asked people to continue to follow the guidance and encourage others to do so, to use testing facilities that are available, and for teachers and pupils to use the testing kits available to them, “to nip things in the bud” and self-isolate.

NHS Tayside and the Scottish Government have been approached for comment.