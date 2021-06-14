Dundee Covid case rate falls slightly with no new Scottish deaths reported

Dundee’s Covid infection rate has fallen slightly after the city recorded a case rate per 100,000 people almost triple the Scottish average on Sunday.

A total of 41 new positive results were reported by Public Health Scotland on Monday, June 14, down from over 90 new infections in the local authority on Sunday.

The city currently has a case rate per 100,000 of 296.7, down from just over 300 on Sunday.

Across Scotland, a further 761 new coronavirus cases were reported by the Scottish Government, with a daily test positivity rate of 5.2%.

128 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, whilst 17 are currently receiving treatment in intensive care.

The Scottish Government also confirmed 3.5 million people had received a first dose of the vaccine, whilst 2.44 million have received a second dose.

Dundee Covid case rate

Dundee became the local authority with the most infections in Scotland last week, prompting an urgent call for residents to come forward for testing.

New data shows the case rate per 100,000 has fallen slightly, but the city remains in the second highest coronavirus public health alert level.

Several parts of Dundee have a Covid case rate above 400, including Balgay which had a case rate of 553 in the week leading up to June 11.

Across Dundee as a whole, the seven-day case rate currently stands at 296.7 per 100,000 people.

Speaking to The Courier about the infection rate in Dundee, city council leader John Alexander continued to urge locals to get tested.

He said: “Please start getting tested regularly if you are not already doing so, no matter how old you are, how many doses of the vaccine you have had or your other circumstances. By doing this you can play your part in turning this situation around.

“Testing breaks the chain of infection because people who turn out to be positive isolate.

“As I have already said, we cannot be complacent and simply hope that this spike in cases will go away without action from all of us.”

Tayside and Fife Covid cases

32 new cases were reported in Perth and Kinross on Monday, down from 35 positive results on Sunday.

In the week leading up to June 11, the area had a case rate of 156, up slightly on the Scotland average of 114.4 per 100,000.

Angus saw 10 new cases reported, down from higher figures last week following a cluster of cases in Kirriemuir.

In Fife a further 20 positive results were returned, down on 48 cases discovered on Sunday.

The Kingdom currently has one of the lowest case rates in Scotland at 64.5 per 100,000.

Level 0 review

Nicola Sturgeon is due to give a lockdown update on June 21, with any changes to the current restrictions due to come into force from June 28.

Currently timetables suggest Scotland would move to Level 0 from this date, however health secretary Humza Yousaf said it was “right to question” whether this would take place.

Speaking on Sunday Mr Yousaf told the BBC’s The Sunday Show that Scotland is in the “very, very early days of a potential third wave”.

He described the rise of cases of the Delta variant as a “bump in the road”.