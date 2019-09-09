Dundee court hears man held knife to girlfriend’s stomach after altercation at Angus takeaway

A brute who battered his partner shortly after causing a rammy in a Chinese takeaway has been locked up.

Fraser Gunn, 33, held a knife to his girlfriend’s stomach during the ordeal at the woman’s home on Hayswell Road, Arbroath, on May 16.

The violent episode occurred shortly after Gunn caused chaos at the nearby New Beijing takeaway.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Gunn, who was high on illicit valium, was making a nuisance of himself while collecting his order.

He then made attempts to engage in a fight with a staff member before saying: “Go and phone the police.”

Gunn had taken his partner’s house keys meaning the woman had to climb through a window to get into her home. Gunn soon arrived with his meal and immediately became abusive towards her.

Fiscal depute Saima Rashid said: “The accused pushed her with both hands causing her to fall backwards. He repeatedly seized her throat and applied sufficient pressure for the skin to bruise.

“He punched her to the left side of the head. The accused picked up a knife and placed his thumb over the blade and pressed it against her stomach.”

Gunn, of Hayswell Road, pleaded guilty to attacking the woman as well as behaving abusively in the take-away. Defence solicitor Keith Sym said the couple are still in a relationship despite the violent incident.

He said: “Mr Gunn has almost no recollection of events. He had taken valium that day. He doesn’t recall what happened but when presented with the evidence against him he readily accepted his guilt.

“He is genuinely remorseful and apologises to his partner.”

Before jailing Gunn for 21 months, Sheriff Lorna Drummond said: “You have got a fairly lengthy record and that includes domestic offending.

“That makes it all the more serious.”