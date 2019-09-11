Dundee couple’s house left ‘covered in faeces’ as daughter slams council response time

A daughter has claimed her father and his partner were forced to live in conditions “like the Victorian times” after a drainage problem caused human waste to fill their home.

Sylvia Plocharz, 36, has slammed the slow response of Dundee City Council after it took the local authority more than 12 hours to fix the drainage problem at her father’s property on Kirk Street in Lochee.

Sylvia said: “My dad came home from work on Sunday to discover waste and human faeces had come up through the bathroom while he was away.

“He phoned the council straight away to report the problem but he was told they would have to wait until someone was available to fix it.”

This meant Sylvia’s father, Zbigniew and his partner Ula were left unable to use any bathroom facilities while they waited for the drainage in their block to get fixed.

Sylvia said: “My dad’s partner has been using a bucket to scoop the human waste and faeces.

“They are in a ground floor flat which means anytime someone in the building uses the toilet, the waste comes through their bathroom. It was worse on the Monday morning because everyone was using the bathroom before they went to work or school.

“This is absolutely a health hazard and it’s been a nightmare for them to deal with.”

Sylvia is now questioning why it took so long for the problem to be rectified.

And the family has been left fearing the worst as they wait to see the extent of the damage caused by the waste.

Sylvia said: “My dad works in maintenance and he was saying if this happened where he worked it would be seen as a health hazard and dealt with straight away.

“It was an emergency situation and should have been fixed as soon as possible.

“This is the 21st Century but it’s been like something out of the Victorian times.

“There was human faeces coming through and the whole place was a mess.

“They have been left very upset.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the issue and are working with the tenant to deal with the matter.”