Dundee couple whose baby girl died due to rare genetic disorder urge people to help raise cash for children’s charity

A Broughty Ferry couple whose baby girl died from a rare genetic disorder have urged people to support a children’s charity.

Jaclyn and Andrew Suttie’s daughter, Jessica, died at just eight months old in 2017 due to a rare genetic condition known as Zellweger syndrome.

She was born eight weeks early alongside twin sister Georgia, who is now three years old.

The couple received help from Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas) and said they would not have been able to cope without the support of Rachel House in Kinross, where Jessica died.

Now Jaclyn, 34, and Andrew, 36, are urging people to back the charity, after learning about the success of a local group that has raised thousands of pounds for Chas, through a fairy door trail.

Jaclyn, 34, said: “When Jessica was around three and a half months old she was diagnosed with a rare, life-shortening genetic condition called Zellweger syndrome.

“We were given the devastating news that there was no cure and that most babies don’t make it to their first birthday.

“Chas is an amazing charity which is very close to our hearts.

“The money Chas receives from fundraising is so important so we are asking people to donate to the fairy doors trails if possible to help other families when they need it most.”

© DC Thomson

At the start of lockdown Invergowrie artist Gill Hastie began designing fairy doors and created a trail in the village.

The idea caught the imagination of another Invergowrie resident Jackie Campbell, who is a fundraising volunteer with the charity.

They decided to pool their efforts and a number of doors were created, with other trails also started in Carnoustie, Longforgan and Liff, and the total money raised is £3,740.

The pair are also hopeful another £1,000 can soon be added to the tally from the most recent trail, which was launched in the West End of Dundee

Jackie said: “The trails have been so popular with children and adults alike that we are planning to work on them over the Winter and launch again at Easter.

“Further areas under consideration are Monifieth, Inchture, Birkhill, Newport, Tayport and Kirriemuir.”