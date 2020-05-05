Dundee couple surprised with virtual party as they miss their wedding due to lockdown

A couple from Dundee celebrated what should have been their wedding weekend with a special virtual ceremony organised by two of their closest friends.

Graeme Young, 36, and Julie Cree, 38, were due to get married on May 2 at The Quay.

However, like many other couples across the country, the pair had to postpone their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Graeme, from Kirkton, said that they were left “pretty devastated” following the cancellation and have re-booked for the venue next year.

But their friend Nicky Meldrum, and his wife Candice, wanted to ensure the couple had a celebration to remember.

Nicky said they knew how devastated the couple were and wanted to do something to support them.

He said: “We usually have a Saturday quiz night every week. My wife was the brains behind the operation, she organises weddings for a hobby. It was a good party.”

More than 20 of their friends and family joined the party on Zoom and Nicky kicked off proceedings with a speech once everybody had logged on – to keep it in line with the wedding theme.

Graeme said: “Quite a few people came down on the day with gifts and that, flowers and alcohol. Nicky turned up with balloons.

“We started at 8pm. He sent us ‘Mr and Mrs’ questions and we sent him the answers back, that was really all I thought he was going to do. We just thought we were jumping on for a few drinks with family and friends.”

But for the special event Nicky had booked singer Marion Gray from Razzmatazz who performed some songs for the couple, including one for their first dance.

Graeme added: “Nicky brought down a cake so we did cutting the cake as well. He also put on songs that Julie sent him, songs that meant something to us. He really went full on out there, it was a great surprise. Everyone put on kilts and suits, it was a good effort.

“We couldn’t believe it. It was a good night and was quite emotional as well.”

“I just want to say thanks to Nicky and Candice for putting in so much effort,” Graeme added.

The couple, who have three children and have been together for eight years, also had their honeymoon to Turkey booked for July this year, which they are unsure if they will be able to go on now.

Graeme said that if they are able to get away this year it would be used as a family holiday instead and the pair are hopeful that they’ll be able to go to Turkey for their honeymoon next year.