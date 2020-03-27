Dundee OAP with cancer and half a lung is stuck abroad and running out of medication

A Dundee OAP who is battling prostate cancer and has half a lung is stranded on the continent with his wife and will soon run out of medication.

Despite the UK Government pleading with Brits abroad to return home with all flights expected to be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, William and Marion King have had four flights back to the UK cancelled.

Marion, 76, and her husband William, 81, from Broughty Ferry, have been at their apartment in Benalmádena, Spain since January, and were scheduled to fly home earlier this month

However, despite repeated attempts to try and get back home, the couple has had flights with both easyJet and Ryanair cancelled.

Now they are scheduled to fly home on April 4, also with easyJet, by which time the medication William needs will be almost gone, if not finished completely.

Marion said the government is urging British people to come home yet they are unable to as flights keep getting cancelled.

She said: “It’s not within our power to come home. They need to be telling the airlines. I’m sure airlines could fill a plane if they wanted to. The government need to say to easyJet, Ryanair to get out there and get people home.

“We are stuck here. We may just have enough medicine to last us until April 4. My husband has a health issue, he has to have scans in April.”

William had part of his lung removed in 2018 and in 2019 he had a brain tumour removed at Ninewells and is currently undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Marion added: “I have been able to buy some medication at the chemist. Some things that my husband has he should be taking two a day and he is only taking one a day and he will run out in three or four days. It is vital that we get home soon.

“It is very stressful. Everytime you get a call to say the flight is cancelled it really does depress you. Although we have got this booked there is no certainty that that’s going to happen. We could be here until the end of April, beginning of May which would be absolutely unbearable for us.”

Marion believes when they do return they will have to enter isolation, saying: “We have been classed as vulnerable and we are coming from a locked-down area.

“There are very few shops open. We are fortunate that we do have a supermarket across the road. We are really only allowed out once a day. Police patrol the streets all the time.

“You have to keep your receipts if you have been to a shop to prove that you have shopped. You can’t go out for a walk even on your own.”

Ryanair declined to comment on the Kings’ situation specifically and instead pointed to a general statement it had published on its website, where the firm staed that due to the Spanish Government locking down the country to reduce the spread of Covid-19 it had been forced to reduce their flights to and from Spain.

The airline added that it had unchecked all customers booked on flights exiting Spain from March 21 to March 28 and was advising them to apply for a free move on an alternative date via the firm’s online service.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said: “We recognize British tourists abroad are finding it difficult to return to the UK because of the unprecedented international travel and domestic restrictions that are being introduced around the world – often with very little or no notice.

“The FCO is working around the clock to support British travellers in this situation to allow them to come back to the UK.

“The government is seeking to keep key transit routes open as long as possible and is in touch with international partners and the airline industry to make this happen. Consular staff are supporting those with urgent need while providing travel advice and support to those still abroad.”

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “Following the UK Government’s updated instructions to the country, we have been working closely with Public Health England who have established guidelines for us to follow for our rescue flights in the coming days to repatriate customers.

“As well as operating strictly in line with the guidance from the authorities, we are also taking additional actions to mitigate the risks where possible. The health and wellbeing of all customers and crew remains our highest priority.

“We are contacting customers with information about these flights and how to book onto them and providing details on the additional safety measures that will be in place.”

She added that flight details will also be published on the firm’s latest travel information pages: easyjet.com/en/policy/coronavirus-rescue-flights