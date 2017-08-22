Dundee couple smash fundraising target for children’s hospice by £8k

A Dundee couple say they have been “amazed” after going £8,000 past their initial fundraising target.

Former Grove Academy pupil Andrew Suttie, 33, and wife Jaclyn, 31, set up a campaign to raise money for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) after their daughter Jessica was diagnosed with Zellweger spectrum disorder — a rare, life-shortening condition.

The couple, along with Jessica’s twin Georgia Mary, have hugely benefited from spending time at Rachel House in Kinross, which provides a home away from home for the family.

After a spell at Kinross, they decided they wanted to do something to raise money for the hospice.

Andrew and childhood friend Steven McDonough, 33, decided to tackle the West Highland Way in an effort to raise more than £1,500.

Jaclyn she had no idea what the final total would be after they smashed their initial target.

She said: “Including offline donations we are already past the £10,000 mark, which has amazed us. The level of generosity has been incredible.

“CHAS have been in touch to say they are delighted with what we’ve raised and also the fact we’ve raised awareness of the work CHAS do to the city of Dundee.”

Andrew and Steven embarked on the 95-mile hike on Friday with in excess of £10,000 already raised.

Jaclyn said: “When Andrew called me, it was pouring with rain.

“They had sustained a few injuries, but it’s been a great effort from the pair.

“The work that the staff at Rachel House do is incredible.

“We were there as recently as last week for three nights and it allows us to have a wee bit of rest and the staff look after Jessica.

“When the target started to climb to £7,000 and then £8,000 we were starting to think that £10,000 was possible — I don’t know where it will finish.”