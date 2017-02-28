A Dundee couple who have helped raise more than £250,000 for charity have added to their tally through a fundraising bike ride.

Former Dundee United player Tommy McMillan and his wife Petra, of Broughty Ferry, completed a gruelling 400km trek through dangerous mountain terrain in Central America.

The dynamic duo, part of a 26-strong team of charity cyclists, raised £7,000 in sponsorship for their efforts in riding from Nicaragua to Costa Rica earlier this month.

It was part of a cumulative total of £100,000 raised for Marie Curie by the team.

Tommy, who played for Scotland in the Youth World Cup in 1989, said it was “brilliant” to help the cancer charity.

The 44-year-old, who now owns a string of pubs and hotels in the central belt, said: “I had to give up football when I sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“I was devastated when I was told I would never play again and I just ploughed all my time and energy into building our business.

“I’m delighted to have found a sport my knee can tolerate and use it positively to help such a brilliant charity as Marie Curie.”

Petra added: “Five days, 400km, big bad climbs, white-knuckle descents and stupid temperatures. It was awesome — a rollercoaster ride from start to finish.”

She has been fundraising for Marie Curie for seven years since losing her mum, Renata Rennie of Carnoustie, to cancer.

Petra, who has now been appointed a patron of the charity, said the couple have now helped to raise more than £250,000 over the last seven years with the assistance of friends, family and supporters.

She has climbed Ben Nevis, hiked the West Highland Way, run a marathon and cycled from Vietnam to Cambodia.

Last September she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa to raise funds for Marie Curie’s community nursing service.

Tommy added: “She has been making me look bad on the sporting front for years to be honest.”