A paedophile couple who moved to Dundee after “destroying” a young boy’s life in Liverpool have been handed a combined sentence of more than 19 years.

Predators Michael Riley and Jason Millar, of Strathmartine Road, plied the teenager with cocaine and alcohol before taking turns abusing him at their previous home in Walton.

The truth emerged when the teenager told a friend he felt suicidal and that someone “had been messing with him.”

