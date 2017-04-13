A couple caught with more than £1,500 of heroin are due to be sentenced.

Stephen Doyle, 42, of Douglas Road, and Michelle McKenna, 38, of Balmerino Road, admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug on April 13 last year.

The drugs were found in Doyle’s home and bought for social use and supply.

Police attended the Douglas Road property at around 8pm and found Doyle and McKenna on the bed together.

Both appeared under the influence of either drugs or alcohol and each was detained while a search was carried out.

Depute fiscal Kirsten Letford said: “Tin foil and needles were openly strewn around the bedroom.

“A full search was carried and a quantity of brown powder in clingfilm was recovered which was found to be 15.5g of diamorphine (heroin) with a total value of £1,550.

“Stephen Doyle told officers ‘we’re drug addicts not pushers’ and Michelle McKenna said she didn’t sell.”

Heroin weighing 0.9g and worth £94 was also found by police as well as £210 in cash.

McKenna also admitted possessing methadone.

Sentence was deferred on both Doyle and McKenna until May 9 to gather social work reports and a drug treatment and testing order assessment.