Dundee couple foster 13 children in five years having had five kids of their own

After having five children of their own, Ronda and Roderick Cameron are no strangers to raising youngsters.

However, an empty nest and some time to themselves didn’t seem to sit quite right for the Broughty Ferry couple.

Over the last five years Ronda, 47, and Roderick, 51, have fostered 13 children, ranging in age from six months to 11 years old and are currently caring for a baby boy.

The idea to foster came from a colleague who spoke about the benefits of fostering regularly and the couple wanted to help make a difference to children’s lives.

Ronda said: “I didn’t work due to a health problem and none of our five children lived with us any more.

“I had plenty of time on my hands and the thought of doing something worthwhile prompted us to go for it.

“We came across TACT (The Adolescent and Children’s Trust) online and although they weren’t based in our local area, everything about them felt right.

“We filled in our details online and the very next day we got a call. From there on, it was an efficient and smooth process to get us to a panel, although it did feel rather intrusive at times. However, we knew that there are good reasons why the process is in-depth.

“We were approved in January 2014 and our first child arrived in March. It is hard to describe the feeling you get from the time you agree to look after a child to when you meet them for the first time.

“We jumped each time the phone rang. It is a mixture of excitement and nervousness, but we just reminded ourselves how these children must be feeling, and that put everything into perspective.”

The Camerons were speaking as part of Foster Care Fortnight, which runs until next week.

It is an annual campaign to raise the profile of fostering and to show how foster care transforms lives.

It is also the UK’s biggest foster carer recruitment campaign.

More than 8,000 new foster families are needed in the next year to care for a range of children, with the greatest need being for foster carers for older children, sibling groups and disabled children.

Ronda said: “We have cared for a variety of children, ranging in age from six months to 11 years.

“Each one of them has been a different experience, some harder than others, but we feel we have had a positive impact on all of them.

“It is an amazing feeling to see this ‘stranger’ enter your home and to watch the progress that they make.

“Having two dogs certainly helped, as all the children seemed to talk to them, even if they didn’t talk much to us, and it helped them settle in during those first few anxious days.

“We have also had great support from our daughters who have loved getting to know the children, and the children enjoyed talking to someone younger who can possibly relate better to the way they are feeling.

“We are currently caring for an 11-month-old baby boy which has been the hardest thing to do so far, but also the one that has given us so much back.

“He was initially very quiet and unsettled, but he is now a happy little boy.”

