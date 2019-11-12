Dundee couple face jail after robbing woman and forcing man to flee house

A violent couple battered and robbed a woman before forcing a man to flee his home during a campaign of terror.

Anthony Hill, 46, and Dana Johnson, 34, are facing lengthy jail terms after being found guilty of attacks between May and June on multiple streets in the city.

The pair made off with just £17 when they assaulted and robbed a woman in the common close and rear garden of a property on Kinghorne Road on May 4.

They were convicted of striking the woman on the head with a stone, pushing her on the body, repeatedly pulling her hair and covering her mouth to prevent her from shouting for help.

Thereafter, Hill and Johnson repeatedly demanded money from her, threatened to strike her with a knife and robbed her of £17.

Between May 1 and June 6 on Mains Road and Stirling Street, they repeatedly entered a man’s home uninvited, demanded money and medication from him, before causing him to flee his home and taking up residence there.

They then threatened to stab him on June 6 on Court Street and Sandeman Street before repeatedly demanding money from him, brandishing a broken glass pipe and attempting to rob him.

Hill, a prisoner of HMP Perth, and Johnson, a prisoner of HMP Polmont Brightons, were found guilty of three charges on indictment by jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Anne Duffy, representing Hill, urged Sheriff Alastair Carmichael to obtain social work reports in order to try to identify a post-custodial supervision programme.

Johnson’s solicitor Ross Donnelly said his client was fully aware that she faces a custodial sentence.

When deferring sentence until next month, Sheriff Carmichael said: “I will defer for reports not only for the benefit of you but the people of Dundee.”

They were remanded in custody.