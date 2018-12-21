Dundee couple deny electricity theft and drug dealing

A Dundee allegedly dealt drugs from their Dundee home and stole electricity.

Alan Spink, 35, and Lisa Jackson, 31, both of Dykehead Place, had their case continued until tomorrow.

Spink and Jackson deny being concerned in the supply of cannabis, a Class B drug, and etizolam, a Class C drug, both between November 22 last year and January 23 this year, at their home address.

And they also deny stealing a quantity of electricity, at the same address, between April 5 last year and January 24 this year. They further deny damaging an electricity meter, and altering a meter by inserting a bypass, at the same address and between the same dates.