Dundee couple celebrating after winning free council tax for a year thanks to the Evening Telegraph

A lucky couple were celebrating a home run this week after they learned the Evening Telegraph would pick up their council tax bill for the next year.

Gordon Anderson and his wife Gail were the winners of Tele’s competition, which was entered by 635 people, and will have one less bill to worry about.

And the couple are decorating the house at the minute so are even more pleased they will have the extra cash to help pay for that, and go towards a holiday.

Gordon, 59, a bin lorry driver from Maryfield was stunned to get the call letting him know he had won.

He said: “I mainly enter the competitions you can do online. My wife said you will never win. I’m very surprised, it’s superb. Nobody expects to win these things.

“I would recommend doing the competitions, It’s easy for people to do it online. You have got to be in it to win it. It’s not often you win something like this, council tax is getting more and more expensive every year now.”

Gail, who was at work when Gordon phoned her to tell her about the win, said: “After I came off the phone I thought somebody at his work is winding him up.”

“It’s a huge amount of money. It’s a lot of money to have spare.”

Tele Editor Dave Lord said: “A huge well done to Gordon! We had a massive response to this competition – and it’s no surprise.

“Council tax is seen by many as a necessary evil but I am delighted we have been able to lighten the load for such a worthy winner.

“Many hundreds of readers rook part in this promotion but sadly there could be only one winner.

“I hope Gordon enjoys his substantial saving and is able to put the cash which would have paid this hefty bill to far more pleasurable use.

“If you weren’t a winner this time round, hard luck – but don’t worry, just keep your eyes peeled as there are plenty more great competitions coming your way with the Tele.”