Dundee couple celebrate 60 years of marriage with special party at care home

Dundee couple has celebrated 60 years of happy marriage with a special party with loved ones at Craigie House Care Home.

George and Christine Hunter were wed at Lochee West Church on July 4 1959 after meeting on Christine’s 19th birthday.

George said: “I was at home on Christmas leave from National Service when I met Christine on her birthday at the Palais. From then love blossomed.”

Family travelled from far and wide to celebrate the diamond anniversary at Craigie House where Christine is a resident, with son Stewart travelling from Dubai.

Although George still lives at home in Broughty Ferry, he heads along to Craigie House every day to visit his wife. He added: “Christine has been at Craigie House for more than nine years and I think I have visited her every day.

“The staff are absolutely wonderful and they made our anniversary fantastic and very special.

“Looking back on 60 years you wonder where the time has gone but I still love Christine just as much as when I first met her, probably a little bit more.”