Dundee couple ‘blown away’ after fundraising bid reaches over £50k in days

Friends, family and even former patients of a Dundee nurse battling a rare cancer have helped to raise thousands of pounds to pay for her to go abroad to get vital treatment.

Jillian Steedman, who worked with cancer patients on ward 34 at Ninewells Hospital, is now getting support from families and friends of those she has cared for.

It was revealed that the former Morgan Academy pupil had been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of the disease, known as metastatic neuroendocrine carcinoma of unknown primary.

Brother-in-law Alex Steedman set up a GoFundMe page last month to help raise a target of £75,000.

The money will help covers the cost of immunotherapy treatment in Germany that could help Jillian’s immune system combat the cancer.

Alex said they have so far raised over £50,000 since the charity page was launched on March 18.

He revealed both Jillian and her husband, Robert, had been “blown away” by the sum of money raised by locals in recent weeks.

Among the items that have helped to raise the money so far have been strips donated from former Dundee and Dundee United stars.

Alex added: “The response from the public has been incredible, especially during the challenging time for everyone.

“We’ve had a number of local football players, Garry Kenneth, Craig Wighton, Steven Robb and Bobby Linn all donating items for auction.

“The response to the auctions has helped us to raise a lot of money. We had one auction winner who is living down in Essex which shows just how far the appeal has reached.”

“Jillian has been through to a private clinic in recent days in Glasgow. Given the travel restrictions at the moment the goal of getting Jillian to Germany is on hold but that is still our long-term goal.”

Alex said one of the must “humbling” moments for the whole family was a former patient’s family who have donated to help reach the some of money so far.

He added: “We’ve been contacted by folk saying that Jillian had cared for their family member during their time at Ninewells and they’ve never forgotten that.

“There have been dozens who have got in contact to say Jillian had been there in Ninewells Hospital for them and they’ve now donated to help her.”

Those looking to donate can search for Help Jillian Fight Cancer on gofundme.com.

To keep updated with the fundraising progress and auctions please visit: Facebook.com/Fundraising-for-Jill-101429291502153

