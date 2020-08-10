Dundee couple badly ‘shaken up’ after car nearly ploughs into their house

A couple are cursing their rotten luck after a car crashed into their front garden – for the second time.

Loraine and Amgad Taha were in their beds when an Audi came careering into their home on Pitkerro Road in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The couple, who have lived close to the junction with Rennell Road for more than 14 years, have just had a section of the wall rebuilt after a vehicle had crashed into the garden in March last year.

Speaking today they said the occupants of the badly damaged vehicle had fled the scene in another car while they and their neighbours contacted the police.

Loraine added: “We heard the screech of the tyres and then a loud bang shortly after 3am.

“We were shaken up and thankfully we weren’t injured, but if that car had kept going it was coming right into our living room.

“I have no idea how fast this car was going but, given the direction it was facing, we think it had come off of the Clepington Road.

“There were two males in the car and they got into an awaiting vehicle which had a woman in it.

“We don’t know if either party was injured but there was a crack on the windshield at the passenger side.”

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene.

She added: “There was smoke coming from the car and the fire service disconnected the battery, as far as I understand.

“An ambulance had come on scene as I think at first there was some indication the occupants of the car were there.”

She added: “All the emergency services were brilliant and the police – like they were in the first crash – were really fantastic.

“When the first car crashed into the garden we thought it was a one-off and we are in actual disbelief it has happened again.”

Loraine revealed it cost over £12,000 to fix the damage caused by the previous accident last year.

“It cost a significant amount cash to fix the wall the last time and no doubt our insurance premiums will go up as a result of this as well.

“Ever since they made changes to that junction at Clepington Road and Pitkerro Road a few years back there has been concerns about the speed some cars exit the junction when the road is quiet.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 3.10am on Sunday August 8 officers were called to a report of a road crash involving an Audi car on Pitkerro Road, Dundee.

“The car struck a wall and the driver made off. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”