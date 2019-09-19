Dundee couple aiming to teach youngsters across Tayside life-saving first aid skills

A husband and wife team from Dundee are on a mission to bring first aid training to people of all ages around the country.

Robyn and Sean Duffy set up First Stop Safety Training in January, after returning to the city following five years of living in Australia.

Feeling that there was a distinct lack of “fun and fresh” tuition available after they returned to Scotland, the couple focused on getting their new business up and running.

Robyn, who previously worked as a first aid assessor for Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “First aid training is quite stale in the industry just now so we were looking at ways to make it more interactive and appealing.

“We completed courses at companies out in Australia and then combined what we thought would be the most appropriate elements of these courses for our training programme in Scotland.

“We’ve been particularly focusing on teaching children because, unfortunately, as it stands right now this is not yet compulsory in this country.”

Dundee's popular Baby & Child First Aid Workshop will be back! In only 2.5 hours we'll cover CPR, defib, choking, fever,… Posted by First Stop Safety Training on Tuesday, 17 September 2019

The UK government recently said that from 2020 basic first aid will be mandatory for every school pupil in England and the pair are hoping that Scotland will follow suit and adopt a similar approach.

The training sessions are offered to both adults and children, with the Tiny Medic one-hour workshops catering for children as young as three.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

These involve teaching the youngsters how to call for an ambulance, put a plaster on and perform chest compressions.

The older children are taught full CPR and the recovery position, as well as applying bandages and administering treatment for a burn.

The duo are also offering a half hour workshop dedicated to dealing with choking.

Robyn said: “We’ve found that parents and children alike are desperate to learn and both love taking part in it, so it’s been really positive.

“We’ve had some great feedback and often find that the children speak about it for the rest of the day – and even attempt to teach others themselves.

“We held four workshops over the summer and they all sold out.”

The pair are now looking to share their expertise with other organisations and would like to see their training programmes rolled out more permanently.

Robyn said: “Sean and I both do the training but we are planning to take on a couple more trainers in the future – hopefully next year.

“We are also doing a lot of private classes, with courses running every single day next week.”

Click here for more information and to book a place