Dundee couple accused of assaulting and robbing two OAPs appear at court

A Dundee couple accused of assaulting and robbing two pensioners – one of them to his severe injury – have appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Louise Robb, 38, and Richard Gibson, 33, are alleged to have committed the crimes at the weekend, fighting with one of the men in the street during one incident.

Gibson is also alleged to have made racial comments to a nurse at police headquarters in Dundee on Tuesday after the pair had been arrested.

Robb and Gibson appeared before Sheriff George Way and were remanded in custody pending further inquiries.

Robb, of Fleming Gardens West and Gibson, of Stirling Street, are both accused of assaulting William Smith, 66, seizing him by his clothing, pushing him and striking him on the face, causing him to stumble backwards into a chest of drawers, to his severe injury, and robbing him of a necklace he was wearing on Saturday.

They are also accused of assaulting 72-year-old Robert Hansen on Sunday on Dundonald Street, engaging him in a fight and robbing him of a mobile telephone, a set of keys, a wallet and cash contained in it.

Gibson is further accused of, on Tuesday at police HQ on West Bell Street, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm and making racial comments towards nurse Nathan Vohra.

Neither of the accused made any plea during their brief appearance before Sheriff Way and the case was continued for further inquiries.

Both Robb and Gibson are expected to appear at court to be fully committed for trial next week.