Dundee council’s response to Arnold Clark vans blasted

A Dundee housing chief has blasted the city council over its response to homeowners who complained vans have been “dumped” in their street.

Residents living on Broughty Ferry Road claimed hire vans belonging to Arnold Clark had been left parked outside their homes “continuously”.

However, the city council confirmed, because there are no parking restrictions in place, the company was not breaking any rules and no action could be taken.

The vans have since been moved, but Angus Housing Association director Bruce Forbes said the council provided a response to residents that was “appalling in its complacency”.

Mr Forbes described Arnold Clark’s behaviour as a “flagrant abuse of on-street parking for commercial purposes”.

A spokesman for Arnold Clark said: “Due to recent large-scale hires, there has, unfortunately, been some overflow of parking space, however, this has now been rectified.”