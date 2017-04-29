Dundee City Council’s policy on restraining vulnerable children in schools is under review.

The council has confirmed that a review into its Physical Intervention Policy Guidance — which deals with advice on restraining children — is under way.

It comes after new figures show nearly 400 instances where children with autism, special needs or mental health issues were physically restrained between 2015 and 2016.

Restraining children under the Crisis Aggression, Limitation Management (CALM) training programme has been controversial with critics arguing that injuries to children go unrecorded.

Kingspark School in Dundee has two “safe spaces” where children who have to be restrained are taken, the only school in the city to have seclusion rooms.

The council is also reviewing its policy on “time out” and “safe space” use.

In a response to a Freedom of Information request, a spokesman for the local authority said: “Dundee City Council’s policy and practice on the use of restraint and seclusion is currently under review.

“The Physical Intervention Policy Guidance under review includes information on the approach that all staff in schools across the city must use where there has been functional assessment for the use of restraint. Staff must have undertaken training on CALM (theory) and, if following assessment of the child’s needs there is agreement with parents, then identified staff are trained by accredited trainers in the CALM holds appropriate to the assessed need and behaviour of the child.

“This is then recorded in a Care Behaviour Management Plan. Any use of a CALM move is then subsequently recorded in the council’s system for recording and reporting to relevant managers for quality assurance and to CALM for the purposes of reaccreditation.”

Beth Morrison has spent the last several years campaigning for national guidelines on restraint and seclusion.

The Monifieth woman said: “My official response would be ‘thank you’.

“I knew the council’s policy wasn’t up to current standards.

“I’ve tried very hard to get the council to change its mind about this, so I’m delighted it is going to review it.

“It’s well overdue, because everyone who I have spoken to who works with vulnerable children says isolation rooms have to be banned.”