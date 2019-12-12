Dundee councillor’s war of words over typo-filled papers

A councillor has hit out at local authority bosses for failing to proof-read official reports after no less than three made it to committee with errors.

West End elected member Richard McCready eked apologies out of Dundee City Council bosses after flagging up errors in three separate papers presented to the city development committee.

Those reports included:

A report on Hebrides Drive in Mill O’Mains that named Haddington Avenue in Whitfield as the area affected – which had already been resubmitted once with the error intact.

Details of the purchase of two electric minibuses being recorded incorrectly.

The Dundee firm named as successfully bidding for a lift contract being identified as another company altogether, from Paisley.

Mr McCready courted anger at the council in October for putting forward a motion calling for greater clarity in official reports.

He said at the time that councillors needed to be able to “trust reports before us” – an issue he felt was still rearing its head.

He told councillors on Monday: “We’re going to get verbal updates (to these written reports) and I understand that these things happen and that errors can be made but it’s the job of the convener to make sure that reports are checked before they read the public domain.”

© DC Thomson

Making a point of order, Mr McCready sought to have the three reports deferred to a future meeting.

Robin Presswood, city development chief, said he “respectfully disagreed” with Mr McCready’s assessment of the situation.

Council leader John Alexander, sitting as chair of the committee, said he “understood” the Labour councillor’s concerns – but also ruled out deferring the papers on the grounds that the errors didn’t change “the nature of the reports”.

© Supplied

Mr McCready, on the other hand, believed allowing small errors could set a precedent.

He asked: “How big an error does it have to be before you withdraw (a report)? There’s a serious point here about committee papers need to be taken seriously by everyone in this chamber.”

Mr Alexander replied: “The reports are absolutely taken seriously. Your points are taken on board and officers will reflect on that.”