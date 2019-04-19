Dundee councillors set to take down ‘no ball games’ signs across the city

Once the scourge of many a jumpers-for-goalposts kickabout, the dictatorial “No ball games” sign looks like it might be on the way out.

Dundee City Council has announced plans to remove the signs from grass areas and green spaces following a trial in Lochee.

Not only could the signs be torn down, but officials are hoping to put up messages encouraging youngsters to play outdoors more often.

Councillors on the policy and resources committee will review the Dundee Play Framework on Monday.

They will be told that initial testing involving the removal of the signs had received a positive reaction in the community.

The signs were removed from Dochart Terrace and Yarrow Terrace.

The Tele asked Dundonians for their thoughts on the move.

Heather Mills, 70, of Broughty Ferry, said: “I think it’s a good idea to remove the signs.

“The only problem is it can be a nuisance if they are going to be in elderly neighbourhoods but where it’s a young community I think it is a wonderful idea and children should be encouraged to go out and play.”

Steve Merton, 56, of Hilltown, said: “It will have a good effect as kids will have more places to play and kick a ball around with their mates. It will keep them away from their computers.

“That’s as long as they aren’t kicking balls into other people’s gardens because I think that would cause bother.”

Kaily Johnston, 18, of Blackness Road, said: “With all the computers and video games, I don’t see children playing out any more.

“And there is always someone complaining and parents being sceptical about letting their kids outside.

“But I remember always being outdoors in the countryside in my childhood. City kids don’t have that with all those ‘No ball games’ signs.

“I think this will encourage more children to play outside and hopefully more parents to let them go out and actually be active rather than just staying in front of their computer.”

Donna Beattie, 32, from Carnoustie, said: “If it gets children outside then it’s a good idea. It should encourage them to go outside and play instead of staying indoors all day.”

Lochee Labour councillor Charlie Malone said: “I think reducing the restrictions on children being able to play in green areas surrounding their homes would have a largely positive impact.

“By getting rid of the signs it will encourage children to play outside.

“The council must also ensure that it monitors the areas more and manages the spaces effectively to limit the risk of antisocial behaviour and nuisance to residents in the surrounding area.

“Overall, the impact of removing the signs will be positive as long as youngsters respect the space and residents.”

The council’s Dundee Play Framework has also led upgrades to local parks such as the £97,000 revamp of Lochee Park.

Lochee SNP councillor Roisin Smith said: “I am pleased to welcome this proactive approach to encouraging children to play outside.

“Outdoor play is beneficial for education, health and wellbeing, so taking steps to encourage play in the open spaces across the ward can only be seen to be a good thing.

“We can expect to see signs which reinforce the positive aspects of outdoor play.”