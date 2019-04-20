Dundee councillors to decide how to best preserve the city’s heritage

Images of fire ravaging the famous Notre Dame cathedral this week sent shivers down the spines of history lovers and experts alike.

With that in mind, councillors will – coincidentally – discuss policy designed to safeguard Dundee’s own magnificent collection of art, biology, technology and history which is brought to life in the city’s museums and galleries.

The sprawling collection of artifacts, trophies, monuments and mummies details the rise of civilisation not only in Dundee and Tayside but across the globe.

Dundee has had a notable collection since the 1820s, when the Watt Institute, museum and library was formed.

The McManus Galleries, Broughty Ferry Castle and Mills Observatory are some of the city’s historical places of interest.

A report compiled by Leisure and Culture Dundee – the body responsible for the city’s collection – details the extent of Dundee’s treasures.

It boasts a staggering 150,000 objects.

The McManus – the city’s largest publicly-owned museum and gallery – has only 6% (about 9,000) pieces on display at any one time.

The rest of the collection is stored elsewhere, including the Barrack Street collections unit, which once housed a public display of its own.

Despite the relatively low number of items on display, Leisure and Culture Dundee director Stewart Murdoch said it is higher than other, similar museums in Scotland.

Mr Murdoch said if members approve the guidelines set out, it would steer how the city’s artifacts are maintained until 2024.

Because of the already large number of antiquities, the revamped policy would see stricter parameters for what should and should not be collected.

This includes medals and service cards awarded and handed out during the Second World War.

Those in charge of accepting pieces would need to authenticate whether the original recipient was from the city.

Because of the number of national registration identity cards already in the city collection, these will not be collected unless under “exceptional circumstances”.

Conversely, curators will actively look for material on a number of other points of historical interest – including materials on the city’s manufacturing history.

Mr Murdoch notes the number of items representing DC Thomson in the collection is “very poor” and “active collecting” will take place in order to add more of the Dundee company’s history to museums.

Similarly, “active collecting” initiatives will be encouraged for Levi, Timex and NCR – all of whom until recently had factories in the city.

The city’s experts also want to collect more materials detailing the Michelin factory’s past and items from the shipbuilding industry which was at its peak in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.

Mr Murdoch added that Leisure and Culture would never dispose of historical artifacts for financial reasons.

The collections unit at Barrack Street will open for a limited time next month.

Normally closed to the public, guided tours will take place during a special open day on May 15.

Councillors will vote on whether to approve the museum strategy at a meeting of the policy and resources committee on Monday.