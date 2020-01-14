Dundee councillors call for ‘quieter’ fireworks to be sold to the general public

Two Dundee City councillors have teamed up to call for stringent new measures to be adopted to reduce the anti-social side-effects of firework displays.

Coldside councillors Mark Flynn (SNP) and Helen Wright (Labour) submitted a joint item to last night’s meeting of the city’s community safety committee requesting a more proactive and considerate attitude to the use of pyrotechnics in future.

The pair said that public bodies need to recognise the downsides of fireworks and the issues they can cause for some people, as well as their pets and other animals.

Among the five points of a proposed set of actions set to be taken by the council is a plan to urge both the UK and Scottish Governments to limit the sale of fireworks to the public to pyrotechnics that are no louder than 90 decibels (dB).

A measurement of 90dB is roughly equivalent to hearing a pneumatic drill from approximately 50ft away.

Their joint motion, discussed last night, read: “(We) ask the committee to note that fireworks provide great enjoyment to many within the city at various times of the year, but they also contribute to increased levels of anti-social behaviour and stress.

“(We would like the council to) ask the chief executive to write to the UK and Scottish Governments urging them to introduce legislation to limit the maximum noise level of fireworks to 90dB for those sold to the public for private displays and…encourage local suppliers of fireworks to stock ‘quieter’ fireworks for public display.”

The call for action comes after the Scottish Government unveiled a national strategy to reduce the negative side-effects of firework use across the country, based on thousands of responses to a consultation run in the early months of 2019.

Other aspects of the councillors’ plan of action include a call for the council to contribute to the Scottish Government’s proposed Fireworks Review Group, and a promise to advertise council-run fireworks events well in advance so vulnerable people and pet owners can take precautions.

In addition, the pair want the local authority to “actively” promote a public awareness campaign about the impact fireworks can have on others.

The plan has opened up avenues to restrictions such as limiting the use of fireworks on private property, tightening the times and dates fireworks can be set off and shorter windows in which fireworks can be legally sold.

The Scottish Government’s intended direction of travel is thought to become clear sometime this summer.