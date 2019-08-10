Dundee councillors set to approve hundreds of new homes on golf course

A housebuilder’s plans for hundreds of homes on a Dundee golf course are to be recommended for approval when councillors return from recess.

As reported in the Tele in March, Stewart Milne Homes hopes to create up to 150 homes on land to the east of Ballumbie Road.

The land – owned by the proprietors of Ballumbie Castle Golf Club – has been earmarked for redevelopment as part of the Dundee Local Development Plan (LDP).

© DC Thomson

Stewart Milne’s first phase of the proposal, for 76 houses along the south of the site, will be reviewed at Dundee’s planning committee on Monday.

Planners have recommended that the application be passed despite six residents objecting and the plans failing to meet the council’s own housing policies on garden space and privacy.

A report to be presented on Monday reads: “The application fails to satisfy the requirements of…the Dundee LDP. There are material considerations of sufficient weight to justify approval of the application.

“Therefore it is recommended that planning permission be granted subject to conditions.”

Even if councillors approve the application, there could be more hurdles to overcome.

Dundee City Council has ordered Stewart Milne to pay £329,000 – about £4,000 per house – towards improving capacity at nearby Ballumbie Primary, which will be affected by new families moving into the development.

© DC Thomson

It is demanding the pay-out under a “section 75 agreement” – a legal bearing councils can impose on developers requiring them to support local amenities that their projects are likely to affect.

However, council officers say Stewart Milne is being difficult in agreeing to it, “questioning the need” to contribute, and they have asked councillors to give them the power to hold off on granting final permission until the firm pays up.

Even if the application is waved through, Stewart Milne will be slapped with less than 30 conditions they will have to meet when building on the site.

A spokeswoman for Stewart Milne Homes said: “Should our application be granted, we will continue to work with the community to bring through what, we are confident, will be a well-designed and attractive place to live.

“A draft section 75 agreement is with Dundee City Council.”

Future phases of the development will encroach on to the course at Ballumbie Castle.

However, club course manager Allan Bange said earlier this year by means of assurance: “If planning permission for the new development is granted, the intention is to keep it at 18 holes.”