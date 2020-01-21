Dundee councillors ‘send a message’ to housebuilders after knocking back plans for 100 Ferry homes

Councillors who pushed back against a housebuilder’s latest plans for Broughty Ferry have called on those conducting any future appeal to show faith in their decision.

Kirkwood Homes is expected to launch an appeal against the decision to refuse a bid to build an additional 100 homes in the Linlathen Village development – also known as Balgillo Heights – to the north of the A92.

The proposals are the second phase of the project, the first of which was granted on appeal by the Scottish Government – despite initially being rejected by elected members in June 2018.

Councillors tore to pieces the suggestion by council officers that Kirkwood go ahead with building hundreds of homes.

They concluded that adding more homes without due regard to transport links, extra traffic and local facilities such as surgeries and schools would be detrimental to the area. SNP Ferry councillor Kevin Cordell described it as as “a ‘village’ in inverted commas”.

Planning committee chair Will Dawson sought to move approval of the plans – but an opposing motion by Ferry councillor Craig Duncan saw Kirkwood’s bid panned by a margin of 17-6.

Mr Duncan said: “My position is clear: developers wish to develop, that’s their job. But local government needs to govern.

“If (Kirkwood) are minded to appeal I would only hope that at some point the expressed will of the elected members of Dundee City Council counts for something.

“I am fed up of committee-taken decisions overturned by some government reporter without any regards for the councillors or the people they are elected to represent.”

Councillors crossed party lines and ward boundaries to put on a show of unity in order to reject the plans.

Councillor Michael Marra expressed concerns over a lack of commitments placed upon Kirkwood by Dundee City Council officers for vital infrastructure such as schools.

Referring to the now-parked plans for a school at the Western Gateway, where hundreds of houses are being built, he noted: “Our track record is not good on this.”

The housebuilder is paying £5,137 per home into a council pot for “educational provision”, but whether this will mean a whole new school or an extension to an existing one is unclear.

It is also providing around £200,000 to extend the westbound exit to Broughty Ferry at Claypotts, which planners say will balance out any additional congestion.

West End Lib Dem councillor Fraser Macpherson noted that elected members had a duty to “send a message to developers and officers that building hundreds of houses with a lack of infrastructure is not acceptable”.

Allan Rae, Land Director at Kirkwood Homes, said he was “extremely disappointed” in the decision.

He added: “We believe this would have helped stimulate investment in the Dundee economy, create jobs and meet market needs for new family housing.”