Calls have been made for a summit on bins in a bid to tackle problems with overflowing rubbish in Dundee.

City councillors Charlie Malone and Michael Marra claim they are being “inundated” with complaints about the bins issue and said today that it’s “time for action”.

Mr Malone said: “There has been enough talking and sympathising done.

“More complaints have been coming forward from all over Dundee.

“It would appear that some streets in Menzieshill are being particularly badly affected, and some people are using this current situation as an excuse for flytipping.

“We have been inundated with complaints, including reports of household items being left beside the Eurobins in the area.

“The rubbish lying around is attracting gulls and other vermin and people are becoming more and more concerned. Instead of just talking about this, we want to ensure that solutions are identified and put in place. I want a multi-agency group to get together to examine the problem, identify exactly how to deal with it and then communicate to the public what action will be taken and when.”

Numerous complaints have been made by residents since the council rolled out the latest phase of its new recycling scheme to thousands of homes in June.

A spokesman for Mill o’ Mains Tenants and Residents’ Association said: “The issue of refuse collection — or lack of it — and the numerous sightings of vermin was discussed at our recent meeting.”

Kevin Cordell, convener of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “No one is denying that the latest phase of our roll-out had a rocky start and I acknowledge the impact the changes have had on some households across the city.

“I would like to thank people for their patience. Despite the initial challenges, it is encouraging to see that a full recycling service is in place and that recycling levels are increasing.”