Dundee councillors count cost of smashed-up city bus shelter

Councillors have expressed dissapointment after a busy city bus stop was badly damaged.

Shattered glass surrounded the shelter behind the Wellgate Shopping Centre in Victoria Street, close to the corner of Hilltown, after one of the panels was smashed on Wednesday.

It would appear likely the shelter was damaged deliberately.

Dundee City Council promptly attended the scene and cleared away the glass, ahead of getting the panel replaced.

Councillor Mark Flynn, depute convener of city development, said: “If this is indeed vandalism, and it does look like it, it’s very disappointing.

“We should all remember that with any type of vandalism there is always a cost, whether it be for initially cleaning up any mess or the cost of replacing or repairing the actual damage caused.

“This money will have to come out of either the public or private purse.So to help try to prevent any vandalism I would ask that if anyone witnesses any deliberate damage to property that they please report it to Police Scotland as it is a criminal act.”

Council officers confirmed the incident will be reported to police and urged any witnesses to come forward.

Councillor George McIrvine said: “Unfortunate that this incident has happened.

“The perpetrators have no idea of the cost of replacing this glass and the disruption it causes to the public.

“I would encourage anyone who has witnessed this incident to contact the police in the first instance to assist in their inquiries.”

Dundee’s distinctive glass bus shelters were designed by Broughty Ferry-based architects Nicoll Russell Studios and came in for praise this week from Stefan Baguette, who works for bus company Alexander Dennis Limited.

He tweeted: “I really like these shelters with their bespoke design and planted roofs.

“This is some successful nice place-making compared with run-of-the-mill solutions”.

A council spokesperson said: “We have cleared the debris at the shelter and will have a temporary panel installed for safety until a new one can be fitted.”

A police spokesman said the force had yet to receive any reports of vandalism at the shelter.