Dundee councillors condemn vandalism as more than 20 trees ‘hacked back’ in Ferry

An attack on almost two dozen trees in a Dundee community has been condemned by two leading city councillors.

Mark Flynn and Anne Rendall have hit out at what they called a “premeditated action” at a quiet coastal stretch in Broughty Ferry.

The 20 trees sparked controversy when they were planted earlier this year after residents at Balmossie claimed they would block their views.

Now council tree experts have discovered the Negenia Sycamore have been “hacked back” to the point at which not only have they been left sparse and unsightly but they could die.

Mark Flynn, deputy convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “While we have no idea who carried out this vandalism, the fact that they brought with them proper gardening equipment and only removed those branches that were growing outwards from the main stem seems to suggest it was a premeditated action.

“These trees were planted along the beach front between Bridge Street and the pump house at the foot of South Balmossie Street to soften and naturalise some of the flood protection works, but when residents complained we agreed to remove every second tree.

Anne Rendall, Dundee City Council’s tree champion added: “Aside from the £7000 in public money that these trees cost to buy and plant, they enhance the environment for everyone, increase biodiversity and make Dundee an attractive and accessible place to live.

“It is sad and frustrating that these eco-positive views are not shared by everyone in our communities.

“At this point we are still deciding what to do, but even in the best case scenario we’re looking at two to three years to see if the trees recover enough to go ahead with the original plan of removing every second one and re-planting them elsewhere.

“At worst whoever vandalised these trees has killed them all and then we have to decide if we replace them.”

Council bosses are considering reporting the vandalism to Police Scotland.