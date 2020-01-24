Dundee councillor’s call for community consultation on Dundee school site sale

Council officers are preparing to sell a patch of land once home to a Dundee primary school – but a councillor is ready to take them to task on the proposal.

Lochee councillor Michael Marra says officers ought to justify why they believe the former Dryburgh Primary School site ought to be sold off.

He has tabled a motion at an upcoming committee meeting that seeks to force the council to consult with local residents on its future.

Community group Dryburgh 4 Change led an intervention into plans that would have seen the Napier Drive site sold off for housing at the end of last year had council officers had their way.

Mr Marra says the local authority has now admitted making a mistake – and has called on his fellow councillors to back his call for people power.

He said: “Local people have been saying for years that the sale of this large site for housing would strain the roads and services in the area to breaking point.

“We were lucky that Dryburgh 4 Change group asked me to intervene with council officers at the end of last year otherwise this site would already be sold off to the highest bidder.

“We caught the sale just in time. Council officers have now acknowledged that all the elected members should have been involved before matters reached that point.”

Mr Marra added that the Dryburgh space would be valued by the local community – were it able to be used.

Before the school within the site was closed and demolished the car park was regularly used at weekends by Lochee United fans. The team plays in Thomson Park across the road.

Residents have also previously called for a playpark on the site but nothing has yet come to pass.

Mr Marra added: “The important thing is that local people have their say and we find a solution that delivers for the community. Hopefully councillors can help that happen by backing my motion on Monday.”