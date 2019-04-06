Dundee councillor fears damaged mail boxes in city could cause serious injury

Dundee’s leading Labour councillor said he fears someone could be seriously hurt by damaged mail boxes in the city.

Kevin Keenan said he has written to council leader John Alexander expressing his concern about another damaged mail box he has been told about.

In his letter Mr Keenan said: “This is about the third box in a short period of time I have come across and I feel now that some real action has to take place before someone is seriously hurt.”

In January Mr Keenan also wrote to the leader of the council about a damaged mail box on Broughty Ferry Road at the corner of Ralston Road.

He said: “I dread to think of the injury that this could cause, should someone walk into the box.

“These boxes appear to be manufactured from very thin, mild steel and put out on to our streets with very little corrosion protection.”