Dundee bus stop info displays ‘blank for weeks over system transfer’

A Dundee councillor has called on the local authority to step up its efforts to transfer real-time bus information to a new system.

West End representative Fraser Macpherson claims many bus stop displays have been blank for more than a fortnight while a new provider takes over.

Council officials have insisted that a replacement system is “nearly completed” – but the Liberal Democrat councillor remains unhappy.

He said: “I have asked the council to do all it can to ensure all stops are completed and back working as a matter of urgency.

“Many passengers rely on the real-time information, and the sooner this is sorted out and all bus stops with the real-time information displays are back on and working, the better.”