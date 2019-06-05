Dundee councillor says authority will ‘live to regret’ parking charges

Dundee City Council will “live to regret” imposing parking charges in an area that is crying out for residential permits, a councillor has warned.

Fraser Macpherson hit out after administration councillors struck down his motion to have charges for off-street parking in the West End postponed. The Lib Dem representative had attempted to postpone the introduction of charges until a residents’ parking permit scheme was introduced.

The scheme was agreed in March last year to stop city commuters parking in the West End – but Mr Macpherson says “next to zero” progress has been made since.

His motion received cross-party support from Conservative member Donald Hay – who seconded the motion – and Labour councillor Richard McCready.

However, West End administration councillor Bill Campbell voted against the motion.

Mr Macpherson has accused the administration of failing to hear out the concerns of residents.

He said: “The SNP administration appears to have cloth ears and doesn’t listen to public opinion.

“Putting in parking charges will cost the residents a lot of money – so what will people do?

“They will park on the street and add to a problem. The SNP administration doesn’t seem to understand the concerns of residents.

“They’ll live to regret their decision – the administration has to think again.

“The principle of implementing this without a residents’ scheme is a disaster waiting to happen.”

West End residents Jos Hall, Kathleen O’Connell and Romari Donachie pleaded with councillors last night not to force the new scheme through, claiming it would lead to more on-street parking.

Ms O’Connell told councillors: “Dundee has been named as the best place to live in 2019. A lot of people are not feeling that in the West End.”

Ms Donachie told the Tele she was “shocked” that administration councillors and independent member Ian Borthwick had struck Mr Macpherson’s motion down.

She said: “Often if I go out for just a couple of hours and come back, my space will be gone.

“I don’t blame the people who park in the West End – it’s too expensive to park in the city. But these parking lots sit empty a lot of the time because of that.”

Committee convener John Alexander said the parking charges will be reviewed in the near future.

City development chief Robin Presswood said officers had been waiting for the new JustPark app – which can “reserve” spaces – before pursuing the scheme.

He said: “That is now live and we can now explore how to implement residents’ parking.”