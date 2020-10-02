Dundee councillor praises staff and pupils ahead of October break but warns vigilance necessary when schools reopen

A senior Dundee councillor has praised school staff and pupils for their resilience as the first term since lockdown draws to an end for the October holidays.

However education convener Stewart Hunter has warned vigilance must be maintained when schools return on October 19.

Schools in the city were introduced to new hygiene measures in August in an effort to battle coronavirus as staggering break and lunch times were introduced alongside hand sanitising and the wearing of face coverings in communal areas.

Councillor Hunter said rules on physical guidance must be obeyed “at all times”.

He said: “This has been an extremely challenging term and I would like to thank everyone connected with our nurseries and schools for their efforts so that classroom education could restart and continue following the long closure.

“There can be no let-up in our efforts to guard against the virus, and everyone has their part to play – including families who are dropping off and picking up their children.

“National guidelines around issues like physical distancing should be followed at all times.”

Mr Hunter also praised council staff and public health officials who helped deal with coronavirus cases linked to schools in the city.

There have been a total of 49 cases linked to primary, secondary and nursery schools within Dundee.

Kingspark School, which has around 185 pupils with additional support needs, was closed temporarily on August 20 after 40 positive Covid-19 cases were linked to the school.

The teamwork between council staff and NHS Tayside has provided “valuable lessons” that will help with the coming school year, Mr Hunter added.

Education bosses are also taking steps to ensure the wellbeing of children is protected during the break.

Free school meal payments for qualifying primary and secondary school pupils will be extended across the October holiday, the council has announced.

As schools return for the new term, council-run breakfast clubs will reopen and school lunches will include a hot bagged meal.

Mr Hunter added: “These are unsettling times and I would like to reassure Dundee families that our children and families service are committed to the welfare and education of every pupil.

“We all have a part to play as the pandemic moves into winter.

“Our nurseries and schools will continue to keep families fully informed about any developments during the next term.”