Dundee councillor praises bid for new London air link

A leading councillor has praised proposals to introduce a new air link which would take city commuters into the heart of London.

Kevin Keenan, leader of the Labour group on Dundee City Council, said he’s behind the proposals by London City Airport to introduce a new route which could create three daily return flights to the UK capital.

But he warned of a “juggling act” if the local authority is forced to subsidise the link.

He said: “A direct air link between Dundee and the heart of London would be very welcome.

“Anything that improves transport links for both business and leisure visitors would hopefully benefit Dundee.

“However, I will be very keen to hear if the city council has to help subsidise this link.

“If so, then it is a juggling act between securing the route and being aware of the millions of pounds we have had to cut from education and social care budgets in Dundee.

“If it means the city council having to put our hands in our pocket again, then I would need to consider the proposal very carefully in the best interests of Dundee.”

A council spokesman said: “A tender is currently out for the supply of a minimum twice-daily return air service on weekdays and single return service on Sundays between Dundee Airport and London.

“Tenders for this route must be submitted by 10am on Wednesday.”

Richard Ellison, director of a major hospitality company in Dundee, which represents various businesses including the Double Tree by Hilton, said: “Any potential increase in transportation to bring visitors to Dundee and the surrounding area will be welcome.

“I hope that local and national government will help to facilitate this. Dundee is a great airport and it would be great to see more traffic coming into it.”

Liberal Democrat leader in Dundee Fraser Macpherson said: “I am very keen indeed to see new links between Dundee and not only London, but other hub airports.

“It was previously a very well used link and it would be great to see it return.

“Many of my constituents tell me they miss the Amsterdam link and I greatly welcome the London City link as progress.”

Tele readers have reacted to the proposals on our Facebook page, with some saying they would travel to London more regularly.