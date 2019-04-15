Dundee councillor insists pedestrian crossing is in right place, despite fierce public backlash

A councillor has claimed a controversial new crossing on Arbroath Road has been placed at the correct spot, despite a fierce backlash from raging residents.

The Tele revealed last week that people who use both Dawson Park and Claypotts Park were furious about the site and insisted it was almost 300 metres from where it should have been constructed.

Dundee City Council responded saying the location was “unchanged” and in its original position following its approval as part of the Dundee Decides project.

Councillor Craig Duncan investigated the issue after speaking with the Tele and, after originally being “puzzled” by the venue, said: “The short answer is the pedestrian crossing is in the right place. I had a word with engineers and the reason for where it’s built is to give access to Claypotts Primary.

“I have also found out that the council has plans to build a footpath and cycle path which will go east along Arbroath Road towards the park gates.”

Councillor Duncan added: “I have asked the council if it is investigating the possibility of putting in an additional gate into the park and it is considering that.

“The confusion about the siting of the crossing has arisen from there being two groups of residents with different concerns.

“One voted wanting a safer crossing for the primary school, but there’s another group who would have liked it to go elsewhere. The trouble in this world is that you cannot keep everybody happy.

“Another reason for the siting of the crossing is down to budget.

“There was only a certain amount of money for each Dundee Decides project and engineers needed an electricity supply nearby to cut costs.

“Where the crossing is being built is near a supply and that helps keep the costs down.

“If it had been placed nearer the tennis courts it would have been more expensive.”