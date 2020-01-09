Dundee councillor hails revamp of West End open space

An area of Dundee’s West End could be in line for a £50,000 facelift.

And the proposed revamp of the Black Street area would include a play park for children to enjoy plus a number of benches for people to relax on in the better weather.

Dundee City Council are to table the bid with its neighbourhood services committee at the latest meeting on Monday, January 13 which has been firmly backed by Councillor Fraser Macpherson.

He said: “It has long been the case that the open space area at Black Street and backing onto Cleghorn Street, Benvie Road and Lochee Road has been quite tired for some time.

“It really has been in need of an environmental improvement. What is being proposed is quite extensive, but it is what is needed.

“And especially for a play park when the nearest is at Dudhope Park and Milnbank Road which are quite a distance away and over busy roads which is obviously not ideal for children.”

The list of improvements also includes pruning of trees, removing and thinning of shrubs in the area open space which backs on to Cleghorn Street, Benvie Road and Lochee Road.

Broken down walls and fencing are also planned to be taken down with a revamp to the grass areas, entrance improvements, new trees and benches being introduced at several locations.

Councillor Macpherson said: “I am very pleased that these improvements are being proposed as many constituents have pointed out how tired the Black Street open space is and how much it needs improvement.

“I have also asked about possible play facilities in the future and the department has agreed to consult the local community on that idea. Hopefully, subject to approval, it will be go ahead in the spring time.”

The council’s head of environment Tony Boyle added, “The improvements represents a summary of the initial phase of works.

“The aim is to create a more open, welcoming and safe place for local residents to enjoy.

“With specific regard to play provision, the intention is to consider this within a further and final phase for consideration by members at a future committee”.