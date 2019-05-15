Dundee councillor Gregor Murray guilty of breaking rules by swearing on Twitter

Dundee councillor Gregor Murray was today found guilty of breaking council rules by calling a woman a “c***” in a Twitter exchange.

The councillor, who did not attend and was not represented at a complaints hearing in Dundee, also broke ethical standards by using abusive and vile language.

Announcing the decision by the panel of the Scottish Standards Commission, panel chair woman Ashleigh Dunn said that Cllr Murray had broken the councillor’s code of conduct in all complaints made.

In their judgement the panel said the councillor had also abused the complainer by referring to her as a TERF….a transexclusionary radical feminist.

The panel said: “It was evident that the councillor’s description as TERFS being scum and hateful and vile that he intended it to be a term of abuse.”

The panel added: “The panel further determined that the councillor’s use of the ‘c’ word in a public forum such as a tweet was highly offensive and inappropriate.

‘”The panel found the councillor’s behaviour amounted to a contravention of the councillors code of conduct.”

The decision comes in the week that Cllr Murray quit the SNP due to ‘institutional transphobia’.