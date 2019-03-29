Dundee councillor calls for planned charges in city car parks to be postponed

A West End councillor has called for plans to introduce charges in a number of car parks in the area to be postponed.

Liberal Democrat Fraser Macpherson has tabled an item for an upcoming meeting of the policy and resources committee to have the introduction of charges at several off-street car parks in his ward delayed until the “ill-judged” proposal can be properly reviewed.

He believes the scheme cannot go ahead until a delayed formal residents’ parking permit scheme is in place, as the car parks are often used by locals.

Car parks set to be affected are at Roseangle, Pennycook Lane, Miller’s Wynd, Mid Wynd, Bellfield Street, Ryehill Lane and Union Place.

Mr Macpherson said: “In advance of there being a residents’ scheme, these charges will only make parking worse on-street in the West End and are ill-judged and not thought through.

“If you introduce charges into local car parks before there is a proper residents’ priority scheme, you will simply push more drivers into trying to park on-street and make matters worse.

“Just look at the emptying of car parks across Angus when that council did this recently.”

Dundee City Council put the brakes on the parking scheme in March last year in order to put the proposals out to consultation.

However, local representatives claim little-to-no progress has been made on the scheme since.

Mr Macpherson has written to other councillors in a bid to win support for his proposed delay.

Labour ward councillor Richard McCready said: “I think Mr Macpherson is right – car parking charges in the West End make no sense without a residents’ scheme being in place.

“I would point out that the residents’ scheme was meant to be in place by last month and we’ve missed that target.

“There has been zero progress in doing anything about it.

“The lack of progress is disgraceful and an affront to democracy because we voted to consult on it.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “This item has been placed on the agenda for the policy and resources committee meeting on Monday April 22.”