Dundee councillor blasts ATM charges introduced in city shopping centre

Broughty Ferry Councillor Craig Duncan has condemned the recent introduction of cash machine charges at an ATM in his ward.

The previously free-to-use cash machine outside in Campfield Square shopping centre now charges 95p per debit card withdrawal and Councillor Duncan has written to the chief executive of Cash Zone, which operates the machine, asking why these charges were introduced, what consultation, if any, was carried out and requesting that the charges be removed.

Councillor Duncan said, “The imposition of charges for this cash machine hits families on low income and the elderly people in the Barnhill area in particular.

“Only last week, at the Broughty Ferry Local Community Planning and Partnership meeting, concerns were expressed for residents who are financially disadvantaged, face isolation and social exclusion. I was therefore very disappointed to learn that the previously free-to-use cash machine outside in Campfield Square shopping centre now charges 95p per debit card withdrawal.

“Such charges particularly hit the elderly and people on low incomes and also encourage people to withdraw larger sums in one go that impacts adversely on budgeting. I view these charges as unwarranted and socially irresponsible and I hope that Cash Zone listens to my request to get rid of the charges.”

Councillor Duncan’s colleague, West End councillor Fraser Macpherson, has similarly written to the chief executive of Premier Stores Limited, seeking the removal of similar charges at a previously free-to-use ATM outside the Balgay Premier Store in Blackness Road, saying the charges will hit residents on a low income and the large elderly population in the Logie/Blackness area.